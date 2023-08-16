Winnebago County detectives seek fresh leads in 1975 cold case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office hopes to warm up a cold case from almost 50 years ago.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office hopes to refresh people’s memories about the disappearance of Bonnie Repinski on August 12, 1975.

According to police, Repinski got out of the car she was riding in after an argument with her estranged husband. He said she got out near the intersection of Highway 41 and State Highway 150 -- what’s now Interstate 41 and County Trunk II.

“This is a case that had a lot of local ties so it doesn’t hurt to get word of mouth and some exposure for the case and people talking. We actually talked to a witness that had never been talked to by law enforcement before this year so we got some information that was beneficial to us,” said Lieutenant Chris Braman, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Back in 1975, surveillance cameras didn’t exist, making the investigation, tougher, by today’s standards. However, advances in DNA testing could produce a suspect, eventually.

“We’ve worked with a couple of private labs, one out of Texas that have helped us solve some older cases and if you look at things online there’s a ton of cases from forty or fifty years ago getting solved. That just gives us hope that maybe we can get this one solved,” explained Lieutenant Braman.

Repinski, who was from Sheboygan, was getting a divorce and staying with her sister in the Town of Menasha (now Fox Crossing). Her husband wanted to celebrate her birthday and talk about their divorce, and they visited taverns in the Oshkosh and Neenah area.

Newspaper reports say Repinski, 33, was the mother of three children. The description at the time was a white woman, 5½ feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators stressed that they continue to stay in touch with the family and provide updates. As in most cases like this, the husband was considered a suspect - but there has been no evidence linking him to the disappearance.

She would be 81 years old now, according to the Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children and Adults.

Anyone with information about Repinski or this case, no matter how insignificant or tangential it might seem, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (920) 727-2888.

