Wisconsin Dells Police puts out counterfeit bills warning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Dells Police Department is putting a warning to residents to be vigilant when it comes to potentially counterfeit bills being circulated.

The police department posted the warning Tuesday on Facebook. The post did not state if there have been any recent instances of fake bills being passed around in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The alert asks residents to look out for fake money when bills are being passed around in restaurants, stores and businesses.

The department posted a picture with tips on how to determine if counterfeit money is being passed around. Officials noted counterfeit bills have the words “motion picture” and/or “replica” printed on the front and/or the back. Counterfeit bills also don’t have a watermark or security thread if you hold it up to a light, the post said.

Anyone who notices someone trying to pass fake money around was asked to contact their local police department and the U.S. Secret Service.

