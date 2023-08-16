WWII veteran reflects on the war on his 100th birthday

Tom Sitter looks at all his memorabilia from over the years.
Tom Sitter looks at all his memorabilia from over the years.(WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tom Sitter, who served in WWII, turned 100 on Wednesday. And his family and friends came together to celebrate this milestone.

Sitter had many stories about his time in the war, including about his friends and family who had died before him. These particular stories he told with tears in his eyes.

“Roy Sanders. He was my best friend,” Sitter said. “He was killed with the 36th infantry.”

Sitter also wrote several books based on his experiences in the war, and shared about real people who impacted him.

When asked about his secret to living that long, Sitter sighs and shares a few ideas.

“Oh I hear that all the time,” Sitter said. “In all honesty I’m a believer in vitamins, I’ve taken vitamins for years, I take vitamins on the daily, I take supplements as well. I think part of it is that I did a lot of bicycling in my lifetime.”

Sitter also recommends that people quit smoking, which he did, and donate blood. He estimates that he has donated 25 gallons of blood in his lifetime.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Christopher Miller
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office details timeline in search for Christopher Miller
The Frautschi family sponsored this new accessible playground in Warner Park.
Warner Park gets accessible playground
Them temperatures climb into the weekend
Cooler Airmass Moves In Tomorrow
A woman on a Madison Metro bus is accused of hitting a 7-year-old girl in the face and the...
MPD asks for help identifying woman who hit little girl on Madison Metro bus