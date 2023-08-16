WWII veteran reflects on the war on his 100th birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tom Sitter, who served in WWII, turned 100 on Wednesday. And his family and friends came together to celebrate this milestone.

Sitter had many stories about his time in the war, including about his friends and family who had died before him. These particular stories he told with tears in his eyes.

“Roy Sanders. He was my best friend,” Sitter said. “He was killed with the 36th infantry.”

Sitter also wrote several books based on his experiences in the war, and shared about real people who impacted him.

When asked about his secret to living that long, Sitter sighs and shares a few ideas.

“Oh I hear that all the time,” Sitter said. “In all honesty I’m a believer in vitamins, I’ve taken vitamins for years, I take vitamins on the daily, I take supplements as well. I think part of it is that I did a lot of bicycling in my lifetime.”

Sitter also recommends that people quit smoking, which he did, and donate blood. He estimates that he has donated 25 gallons of blood in his lifetime.

