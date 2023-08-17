Beautiful End To Week

Sunshine For Friday

Dry Stretch Ahead

First Alert Day Starts Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cloudy skies will give way to plenty of sunshine as we round out the work week. While it will be a beautiful end of the week and kickoff to high school football, a big pattern change sets up as we move into the weekend. This will bring a late season heat wave that could last through the middle of next week. We are on the northern fringe of the heat dome meaning a small shift in things could have a big impact. Right now, we are expecting highs around 90 with head index values into the middle and upper 90s. Rain chances will be low, but there could end up being some pop-up storms at some point.

What’s Coming Up...

Decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures tonight. Lows into the middle 50s as wind decreases out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Sunny skies on Friday with seasonable temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. A light westerly wind. Clear skies Friday night with lows into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny and warmer on Saturday with highs into the upper 80s. Clear Saturday night with lows into the middle 60s. Hot and humid Sunday has highs make it to the lower 90s.

Looking Ahead...

Heading into next week it will be an almost repeating forecast each day. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values even higher. Mostly sunny skies can be expected during this stretch.

