Beloved Benton teacher remembered by family and friends

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BENTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Benton community is mourning the loss of 70-year-old retired teacher Dixie Paquette who passed away on Monday.

Dixie mostly taught fourth grade at Benton’s K-12 school for 45 years starting in 1975.

Even after she retired in 2016, Dixie would still show up to support former students during their graduation ceremony.

Cheryl Johnson worked as an administrative assistant at Benton K-12 alongside Dixie for 45 years. Johnson described Dixie as a good-hearted friend who was the most caring person around.

“I love her and I’m going to miss her. She was a great friend,” Johnson said. " She was fighting cancer and my daughter is fighting cancer. Just last Wednesday Dixie texted me, ‘Hey, how’s Kristin? I want to go out for lunch with you soon. We’ve got to get together, I’m just going through a rough patch.’ Why does she care? She’s sick herself. It was just really nice.”

Dixie’s daughter Katy Paquette said her mother died Monday at the hospital due to an infection located in her bowel.

“We lost her too sudden,” Katy said. “She was my best friend. I’m going to miss just talking to her, asking her for advice. She was my go-to. I talked to her almost everyday for advice.”

The Benton School District’s post sharing the news of Dixie’s passing has more than 400 interactions on Facebook.

Katy is overwhelmed by the love and support she’s received about her mother.

“She’s inspired so many of her students to be teachers which is amazing!” she said. “I was trying not to get emotional on this, but I am so honored. The amount of feedback from the community, her students and everyone that she has touched has just been an outpouring of respect. I couldn’t be more honored.”

A visitation services will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service Saturday at 11 a.m. Both services will be at the Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg.

