Bicyclist dead after crashing in Sauk County, Sheriff’s Office reports

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A bicyclist has died after being thrown from their bike Wednesday night in Sauk County, officials reported.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office determined the bicyclist was heading eastbound down a steep hill on County Road DL, near Devil’s Lake State Park, when the bike had a mechanical failure. Officials noted the rider was thrown forward off the bike and onto the road.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report for the injured bicyclist just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at County Road DL near Park Road, in the Township of Baraboo. A conservation warden and bystanders were attempting to save the person’s life when deputies arrived.

The group continued to attempt life-saving efforts until the Baraboo Fire Department and EMS District staff got to the road to take over, and the individual later died.

The report added that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

