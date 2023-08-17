CDC Director encourages vaccinations ahead of new school year during Madison visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lower rate of childhood immunizations in Wisconsin is drawing attention from the new head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen stopped by Public Health Madison & Dane County Tuesday afternoon, and urged Wisconsin parents to put vaccinations on their back-to-school checklists. She added that her children just got vaccinated last week.

“I wouldn’t recommend anything I wouldn’t give to my own kids,” Dr. Cohen said. “I want folks to make sure just to stay ahead of the game and get vaccinated.”

Dr. Cohen said we haven’t quite recovered from a slowdown in childhood vaccines that started during the pandemic. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 89.9% of students met the minimum immunization requirements for the 2022-23 school year.

Dr. Cohen added that a new COVID-19 booster could be announced as soon as next month.

