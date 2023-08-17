CDC Director encourages vaccinations ahead of new school year during Madison visit

Dr. Cohen added that a new COVID-19 booster could be announced as soon as next month.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lower rate of childhood immunizations in Wisconsin is drawing attention from the new head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen stopped by Public Health Madison & Dane County Tuesday afternoon, and urged Wisconsin parents to put vaccinations on their back-to-school checklists. She added that her children just got vaccinated last week.

“I wouldn’t recommend anything I wouldn’t give to my own kids,” Dr. Cohen said. “I want folks to make sure just to stay ahead of the game and get vaccinated.”

Dr. Cohen said we haven’t quite recovered from a slowdown in childhood vaccines that started during the pandemic. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 89.9% of students met the minimum immunization requirements for the 2022-23 school year.

Dr. Cohen added that a new COVID-19 booster could be announced as soon as next month.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Generic gavel picture
Fired Wisconsin courts director files complaints against liberal Supreme Court justices
FILE - Ada Deer, assistant Interior Secretary for Indian Affairs, meets reporters at the...
Ada Deer, influential Native American leader from Wisconsin, dies at 88
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Commission won’t tell Wisconsin’s top elections official whether to appear at reappointment hearing
Officials urge hikers to use caution in Devil’s Lake rugged terrain following reported fall