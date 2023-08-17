Dane Co. law enforcement test out latest technology amidst push for body cameras

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office got to test out the latest technology used in their industry during a demonstration Thursday.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office partnered with Axon to host a demonstration at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center. Law enforcement and county leaders had a chance to test out the latest technologies in fleet, body and drone cameras, tasers, and virtual reality training.

The gathering comes as the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to push for a body camera pilot program. The City of Madison does not currently have a body worn camera system in place currently - something many departments in south central Wisconsin already have.

“This is an opportunity to educate and inform the public and our community leaders and our decision-makers in regards to what we need as resources in order to continue to serve the great people of Dane County,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Thursday.

Chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors Patrick Miles said Thursday’s demo was a good start to demonstrating the capabilities the various forms of technology have.

“For some of the technology, say body cams and so forth, one task of the county board is to work with the sheriff’s office to establish good policies on how those will be used and all the issues that surround that- privacy, transparency,” Miles said at the demonstration.

Barrett added transparency from law enforcement is key to maintaining a trusting relationship with the community. He says body cameras can help them provide that.

“We come in contact with a range of different scenarios, and we have to be able to adjust to what those scenarios are,” Barrett said. “If we’re only provided nothing and then lethal with no tools in between that doesn’t leave us with very many options, so the more options we have in between, it allows is to effectively keep and maintain the peace and apprehend or take someone into custody with the least amount of force possible.”

Earlier this month, Madison Common Council voted to move forward with a plan to launch the pilot program in Madison’s North District. Officers in the area will wear body cameras over a 90-day period. After those 90 days, the department will look into what worked and what didn’t.

