Dane Co. officials use drone to find wanted suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities used a drone to locate a wanted suspect in Fitchburg, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports Wednesday.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team responded around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Syene Road and McCoy Road to help police find the suspect. A deputy reported finding the man hiding under brush in a wooded area.

The deputy signaled to Fitchburg Police Department officers to where the man was and they arrested him. The man had an active Dane County warrant and faces felony charges, including substantial battery. Authorities took the 33-year-old to the Dane County Jail.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said drones are crucial in resolving situations.

“Drones allow us to use real time visuals to potentially deescalate dangerous situations, aid in the search and rescue of missing persons and peaceful apprehension of fleeing suspects,” Sheriff Barrett.

The UAV team is made up of seven deputies that work on various assignments, the Sheriff’s Office added.

