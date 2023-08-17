Dane Co. officials use drone to find wanted suspect

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities used a drone to locate a wanted suspect in Fitchburg, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports Wednesday.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team responded around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Syene Road and McCoy Road to help police find the suspect. A deputy reported finding the man hiding under brush in a wooded area.

The deputy signaled to Fitchburg Police Department officers to where the man was and they arrested him. The man had an active Dane County warrant and faces felony charges, including substantial battery. Authorities took the 33-year-old to the Dane County Jail.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said drones are crucial in resolving situations.

“Drones allow us to use real time visuals to potentially deescalate dangerous situations, aid in the search and rescue of missing persons and peaceful apprehension of fleeing suspects,” Sheriff Barrett.

The UAV team is made up of seven deputies that work on various assignments, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Mink from Lion Farms USA
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from a farm in Trempealeau County
A person released about 3,000 mink from a farm in Trempealeau County.
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from a farm in Trempealeau County
CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen visits Public Health Madison & Dane County.
CDC Director encourages vaccinations ahead of new school year during Madison visit
Generic gavel picture
Fired Wisconsin courts director files complaints against liberal Supreme Court justices