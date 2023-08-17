DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details

A two-person party was hiking Tuesday evening when they separated, one of the hikers filing a missing person’s report.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Indiana man who died after being separated from a fellow hiker at Devil’s Lake State Park had fallen nearly 50 feet, the Dept. of Natural Resources revealed in an update on its investigation into his death.

According to the agency, the Sauk Co. coroner identified him as Jason Gillum and investigators determined the Fort Wayne man’s death on Tuesday was an accident.

In its statement, the DNR reiterated the earlier reports that Gillum, 42, and the other hiker, whose name was not released, got split up on the West Bluff. After being unable to find Gillum, the second hiker alerted authorities that he was missing.

Wis. DNR warns of Devil's Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall(WMTV)

His body was discovered around 5 p.m. that day near the north shore, just south of Baraboo, by a second group that was hiking at the park.

DNR said no foul play is suspected in his death.

Officials urge hikers to use caution in Devil's Lake rugged terrain following reported fall

