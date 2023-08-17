Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink

Eggo Waffles wants to help parents “l’eggo,” with its new boozy “Brunch in a Jar.”
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

It’s a liqueur that blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup, rich butter and a hint of smoky bacon.

The “Eggo Brunch in a Jar” is available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states.

To find a retailer near you, visit the Sugarlands Distilling Company’s website.

