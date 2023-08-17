Judge declares mistrial for 2 charged in attack on Black FedEx worker making delivery

Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with...
Co-defendants Gregory Case second from right, and his son Brandon Case, both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy of murder and shooting into a motor vehicle, listen to arguments in the Lincoln County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Brookhaven, Miss. A Black FedEx driver, D'Monterrio Gibson was allegedly shot at by the Cases. (Hunter Cloud/The Daily Leader via AP)(AP)
Aug. 17, 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A judge declared a mistrial in the case involving a white father and son, Greg and Brandon Case, charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at a Black FedEx Driver, D’Monterrio Gibson.

Judge David Strong declared the mistrial minutes into Day 3 of trial for the father and son accused of shooting at Gibson.

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Charles Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by Gibson in January 2022. They sat with their attorneys in a small courtroom full of spectators.

Thursday, defense attorneys said a key witness in the case, detective Vincent Fernando with the Brookhaven Police Department, violated multiple rules while on the witness stand. He blurted out statements that were excluded in this trial and withheld evidence, attorneys said to the judge, asking the judge for a mistrial.

Gibson’s attorneys disagreed, arguing that a mistrial was unnecessary, but the judge said he “had no other choice” but to grant the motion for a mistrial.

