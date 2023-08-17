Madison reveals what streets will see speed limit reductions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison will see a slew of speed limit reductions across the city in the hopes of reducing crashes.

The following streets will be seeing speed reductions:

Street Name Where Former speed limit New speed limit Whitney Way Raymond to Meadowood 30 25 Maple Grove Dr McKee to Cross Country/Nesbitt Rd 30 25 Rosa Rd Old Middleton to Mineral Point 30 25 Eastwood Dr Riverside to Dunning 30 25 Tree Ln Mineral Poiny to Gammon 30 25 Hammersely Rd Whitney to Gilbert 30 25 N Thompson Dr Milwaukee to Swanton 35 25 Northport Dr Knutson to Kennedy 40 35

The changes aim to not only improve the safety of driving, but also walking and biking.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says speed is most often the deciding factor on how dangerous a crash is.

“We’ve seen positive results with the speed reductions around our city,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Speed is the number one factor in how dangerous – or deadly – a crash is, so even small reductions in average vehicle speeds can save lives.”

The Mayor believes zero preventable traffic deaths -- the goal of her Vision Zero initiative -- is possible, but the goal is still in progress.

Five-hundred Madisonians requested traffic improvements through Vision Zero, but Mayor Rhodes-Conway explained that due to their budget and staff size, they can only work on 50 projects related to the initiative per year.

According to the City of Madison and Madison Police Department, there were 17 crash fatalities in 2021, 14 in 2022 and nine in 2023 so far.

