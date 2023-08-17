Madison reveals what streets will see speed limit reductions

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison will see a slew of speed limit reductions across the city in the hopes of reducing crashes.

The following streets will be seeing speed reductions:

Street NameWhereFormer speed limitNew speed limit
Whitney WayRaymond to Meadowood3025
Maple Grove DrMcKee to Cross Country/Nesbitt Rd3025
Rosa RdOld Middleton to Mineral Point3025
Eastwood DrRiverside to Dunning3025
Tree LnMineral Poiny to Gammon3025
Hammersely RdWhitney to Gilbert3025
N Thompson DrMilwaukee to Swanton3525
Northport DrKnutson to Kennedy4035

The changes aim to not only improve the safety of driving, but also walking and biking.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says speed is most often the deciding factor on how dangerous a crash is.

“We’ve seen positive results with the speed reductions around our city,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Speed is the number one factor in how dangerous – or deadly – a crash is, so even small reductions in average vehicle speeds can save lives.”

The Mayor believes zero preventable traffic deaths -- the goal of her Vision Zero initiative -- is possible, but the goal is still in progress.

Five-hundred Madisonians requested traffic improvements through Vision Zero, but Mayor Rhodes-Conway explained that due to their budget and staff size, they can only work on 50 projects related to the initiative per year.

According to the City of Madison and Madison Police Department, there were 17 crash fatalities in 2021, 14 in 2022 and nine in 2023 so far.

