MPD: Three young boys caught trying to steal vehicles on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Three young boys were taken into custody Wednesday evening after they allegedly tried – and failed – to steal three vehicles on Madison’s north side.

The trio smashed through the windows of two vehicles and proved incapable of stealing them, according to a Madison Police Dept. statement. They moved on to a third vehicle but were caught in the act by its owner.

MPD officers were called around 7:15 p.m. to the area near Northport Drive and Dryden Drive intersection. The unsuccessful car thieves allegedly took off on foot, but were soon corralled by officers, the MPD report indicated.

Officers allowed two of the children, ages 13 and 10 years old, to go home with family members, while the third child, who is 13 years old, was booked at the Juvenile Reception Center for attempted operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property.

MPD says the incident is still under investigation.

