MPD: Three young boys caught trying to steal vehicles on Madison’s north side

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Three young boys were taken into custody Wednesday evening after they allegedly tried – and failed – to steal three vehicles on Madison’s north side.

The trio smashed through the windows of two vehicles and proved incapable of stealing them, according to a Madison Police Dept. statement. They moved on to a third vehicle but were caught in the act by its owner.

MPD officers were called around 7:15 p.m. to the area near Northport Drive and Dryden Drive intersection. The unsuccessful car thieves allegedly took off on foot, but were soon corralled by officers, the MPD report indicated.

Officers allowed two of the children, ages 13 and 10 years old, to go home with family members, while the third child, who is 13 years old, was booked at the Juvenile Reception Center for attempted operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property.

MPD says the incident is still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Two catcher’s interference calls help Dodgers beat Brewers 7-1 for 10th straight win
Yellow filed notices with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development on Tuesday, Aug. 15,...
Bankrupt trucking company Yellow reveals Wisconsin job cuts
Warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend and into next week.
Sunny and Cooler Today
Pilot Devyn Reiley and her passenger died when her T-6 Texan Warbird crashed into Lake...
NTSB’s first report on plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture released