NTSB’s first report on plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture released

The preliminary report includes new details but doesn’t indicate what caused the crash
Bruce Collie said his daughter was a devoted aviator
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture. The July 29 crash killed the pilot, 30-year-old Devyn Reiley, and her passenger, 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno.

The report provides information about the short, ill-fated flight on Saturday, July 29. Reiley’s North American AT-6D took off from runway 27 at Wittman Regional Airport at 8:57 a.m. It turned north for about 3 miles and then east-northeast on a flight path over Lake Winnebago.

“Over the lake [the plane] reached a peak altitude of 3,900 feet before it descended rapidly into the lake.” It crashed at 9:05 a.m., 8 minutes after takeoff.

Image from the NTSB report of the T-6 flight path from Wittman Regional Airport to its crash in...
Image from the NTSB report of the T-6 flight path from Wittman Regional Airport to its crash in Lake Winnebago. Line thickness indicates altitude.(National Transportation Safety Board)

The NTSB says the Warbird broke into pieces and came to rest on the lakebed in about 20 feet of water.

The preliminary report doesn’t indicate what caused the crash. Visibility at the time was 10 miles with clear skies and a wind of 4 knots.

According to the Coast Guard at the time, the plane was “rapidly maneuvering” before its sudden descent. People with boats rushed to attempt a rescue, and the Coast Guard confirmed they found an oil slick and debris floating on the water.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said the “vast majority” of the plane had been recovered by July 31, when the second victim was pulled out of the lake.

Reiley was a skilled Warbird pilot and co-owner of an aviation school and the Texas Warbird Museum.

