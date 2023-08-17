Officials urge hikers to use caution in Devil’s Lake rugged terrain following reported fall

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - One day after a missing hiker was found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park, officials are urging visitors to take caution when hiking the park’s over 10,000 acres of rugged terrain.

A two-person party was hiking Tuesday evening when they separated, one of the hikers filing a missing person’s report. Later that evening, another group of hikers found the body of the missing hiker.

Regional Manager for the DNR Division of Public Safety and Resource Protection Jeremy Plautz says groups often separate at the park, but are usually quickly reunited.

“But it’s quite often, weekly for sure if not daily. Most of the time they turn up,” Plautz said. “They’re hiking or swimming somewhere, they went to the bathroom, could be just about anything.”

Plautz says it’s not often a report leads to a fatality.

“Infrequently I would say; this is our first one in 2023 here and it’s August,” he said. “We do have occasionally, unfortunately this does happen, but again you can prevent that by following those safety tips.”

He adds staying hydrated, wearing appropriate footwear and bringing a cell phone are important reminds for hikers.

Members of Baraboo Area’s Fire & EMS District say their rope rescue training ensures all of their employees are prepared for situations at the park.

“They all kind of circle back to that central idea of using ropes and hardware to essentially secure yourself or secure a patient and get them out of harm’s way,” Assistant Chief of Training Mark Willer said. “The training is not exclusive to a certain, you know, employer or anything like that. It is open to the public through private instructors.”

Assistant Chief of Operations Joshua Hecht says the team is called to the park about 20 to 30 times each year.

“The trails are pretty rugged out there. Stay on the trails, they’re posted and marked for a reason,” Hecht said. “A lot of it has to do with dangerous terrain and slippery terrain and stuff like that. So, try to stay on the trails as much as possible.”

Plautz says the investigation into the hiker’s death is ongoing.

