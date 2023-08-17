Over 150 more wildfires have broken out across Wisconsin so far this year than last year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin had a substantial increase in wildfires this year. As of August 16, 893 wildfires had broken out across Wisconsin since the start of 2023. Last year on the same date the number was 729.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the surge in wildfires is mainly linked to a single factor.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick this year compared to even the last several years, both in terms of the number of wildfires, and especially in the acreage and really what we attribute that to at this point is the drought,” said Amy Penn, a DNR forestry specialist

Even experts are having trouble predicting how long the trend of increased wildfires will continue.

“I don’t know what to expect. I mean, this is a really unique year in my career. The last time it was similar conditions was in 2012, we had a lot of the fire season went into the summer, similar to this year,” Penn said.

People cause 98% of Wisconsin wildfires. The South Area Fire and Emergency Response District, SAFER, Deputy Fire Chief Eric Lang highlighted a crucial point of ignition for many wildfires.

“Probably one of the biggest things that start fires are smoking materials that are thrown out windows, you know, dispose of that type of thing properly. And, you know, just be vigilant about not starting those fires,” Lang said.

Even some rainfall would not fully get rid of the wildfire risk in the current state of drought.

“We’re in a unique year, this year that the risks are the risk is higher. The drought is not magically going to end with a couple of inches of rain,” Penn said.

The surge in wildfires, however, is not the only cause for alarm. The span of the fires is equally concerning to experts. As of August 16th, wildfires have consumed 4,366 acres of Wisconsin land, a stark contrast from the 726 acres consumed by the same date last year.

Amy Penn reinforced the urgency of the situation, stating, “This year is not normal. So we’re asking people to kind of open their minds to that idea that this is, this is a worse year than what we’ve experienced in some time. And so extra precautions, it should change how we behave in the outdoors.”

Penn and Lang encouraged people to check if there is a burn ban before they burn debris or engage in any kind of activity involving fire.

