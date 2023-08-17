Sun Prairie East football team celebrates decades long tradition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the high school football season beginning this week, the Sun Prairie East Football program is honoring a milestone for its decades long tradition.

The tradition, called Hog Fest, allows Cardinals players and coaches to bond before the season starts.

During Hog Fest, players gather for a team meal the night before the team’s first game of the season. The tradition began in 1993 at a farm in Columbus. In its 30th year, it’s being held at the same place of its inception.

Ted Damm’s father started the tradition on the family’s farm while Ted was in his senior year at Sun Prairie East.

“Two senior parents took it upon themselves to have a Hog Fest to feed the whole team and that’s where it kind of went until I was a senior,” Ted Damm said.

Thirty years later, Damm is continuing its legacy with his son, who’s now in his senior year at Sun Prairie East, by hosting Hog Fest where it all began.

“Now my son is a senior, so I thought it would be cool to do the same thing,” Damm said.

Tim Bass, who was a coach during the first Hog Fest and still coaches on the team today, said every year serves as a rewarding experience.

“To get an opportunity to relax, sit back, laugh and talk with guys on the team... that’s a great tradition,” Bass said.

Damm said this year’s Hog Fest hosted both the junior varsity and varsity teams. Damm did not rule out another Hog Fest later this season, should Sun Prairie East make it to the playoffs.

