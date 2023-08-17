Sunny and Cooler Today

Breezy & sunny today

Highs in the 70s

Hot & Humid By Early Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain has come to an end across southern Wisconsin this morning. High-pressure will be building in. That ridge will dominate the weather around here over the next several days. We will see plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs over the next several days will be topping off in the 70s.

Warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend and into next week. (wmtv)

An air quality alert has been posted by the national weather service. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to make its way south east toward toward us. That air quality alert will be in effect from 6 AM today until 6 AM Monday.

What’s Coming Up...

In the days to come warmer temperatures will make a return appearance to the state of Wisconsin. Humidity will also return. We have posted a first alert weather day. This will be in effect for Sunday and Monday.

Looking Ahead...

High temperatures are expected to top off around or above the 90° mark with high humidity levels, pushing heat index temperatures into the triple digits. Warm air is expected to hang around through most of next week.

