Sunny and Cooler Today

Heat Builds In For the Weekend
Heat Builds In For the Weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Breezy & sunny today
  • Highs in the 70s
  • Hot & Humid By Early Next Week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain has come to an end across southern Wisconsin this morning. High-pressure will be building in. That ridge will dominate the weather around here over the next several days. We will see plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs over the next several days will be topping off in the 70s.

Warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend and into next week.
Warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend and into next week.(wmtv)

An air quality alert has been posted by the national weather service. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to make its way south east toward toward us. That air quality alert will be in effect from 6 AM today until 6 AM Monday.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

In the days to come warmer temperatures will make a return appearance to the state of Wisconsin. Humidity will also return. We have posted a first alert weather day. This will be in effect for Sunday and Monday.

Looking Ahead...

High temperatures are expected to top off around or above the 90° mark with high humidity levels, pushing heat index temperatures into the triple digits. Warm air is expected to hang around through most of next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Heat Builds In For the Weekend
Sunny and Cooler Today
Them temperatures climb into the weekend
Cooler Airmass Moves In Tomorrow
First Alert Days in effect for Sunday and Monday
Mild tomorrow, hot this weekend
Temperatures well above average to start next week.
Enjoy the cool before the heat