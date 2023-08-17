Thrift store shopping for back-to-school clothing on a budget

August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day.
August 17 is National Thrift Store Day, the team of St. Vinny's on Odana Road joins The Morning Show with some savvy thrifting tips.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s time to dust off the treasure-hunting skills for back to school shopping on a budget.

Back-to-class shopping adds up quickly and the register; however thrifting is a savvy way for families to find what they need with deep discounts.

“We say thrift is for everyone no matter your budget, what you’re interested in,” started Katherine Higgins, communications manager with Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “You never know what you’re going to find it’s always an adventure, always something new.”

Households with children in elementary school through high school plan on spending $890 on back-to-school shopping this fall, according to a survey release by the National Retail Association. A price point that is $25 higher than last year’s record.

Higgins said opting to thrift for back-to-school is not only wallet-friendly, but also a way to give back to your local community.

“All your shopping at our seven St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores across Dane County funds programs helping our neighbors in need,” she started. “We have one of the largest food pantries in the area, a charitable pharmacy, we also give away clothing and furniture and household goods to people that are low-income through our stores.”

Upcoming store events:

  • 7/29: Packer Backer
  • 8/18: Halloween Shop Opens
  • 8/26: Badger
  • 9/4: Open 10 am t0 5 pm for Labor Day

