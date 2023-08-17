Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man facing multiple attempted homicide charges after allegedly plotting to kidnap a former classmate will head to trial next spring, according to court records Thursday.

A trial is scheduled to begin April 2, 2024, for Gabriel Savage and is expected to last for five days.

The 21-year-old is accused of four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted first degree sexual assault of a person under age 16 with threat of force or violence.

Also in court Thursday, motions to dismiss the case and to exclude private writings and social media posts were both denied.

Gabriel Savage
Gabriel Savage(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Savage is set to appear in court next on Dec. 11 for an oral ruling.

According to the criminal complaint stemming from the attempted homicide allegations, a Discord group chat with DeForest classmates indicated on June 20 that Savage had a notebook stating that he was allegedly planning to kill a woman, her family and then kill himself. One of the students in the group, a relative of Savage, said that Savage was out on bail at the time and was trying to buy mace.

Savage pleaded not guilty in July. Following his not guilty pleas, Judge Julie Genovese maintained his bail amounts.

Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.

