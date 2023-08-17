Wisconsin DNR air quality advisory expires earlier than expected

Wisconsinites can check current air quality conditions on the DNR’s website.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The air quality alert from the DNR expired Friday night, although it was originally expected to go through Monday morning.

The DNR says the concentration from Canada wildfire smoke is lower than they originally expected. Additionally, winds from the south are expected to get stronger, which will stop more smoke from drifting to Wisconsin.

Wildfire smoke coming from western Canada has prompted Wisconsin officials to issue an air quality advisory across the state for the next several days.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tweeted Wednesday that the statewide air quality advisory will be in effect starting at 6 a.m. Thursday until the same time Monday, Aug. 21.

The DNR expects conditions to range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. Wisconsinites are urged to reduce their time outside, especially if they have heart or lung disease. Older adults, children and outdoor workers are also encouraged to move activities indoors.

