Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory due to Canada wildfire smoke

Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.
Some haze over Eau Claire, WI from smoke caused by wildfires in Western Canada.(Daniel Gomez)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wildfire smoke coming from western Canada has prompted Wisconsin officials to issue an air quality advisory across the state for the next several days.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tweeted Wednesday that the statewide air quality advisory will be in effect starting at 6 a.m. Thursday until the same time Monday, Aug. 21.

The DNR expects conditions to range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. Wisconsinites are urged to reduce their time outside, especially if they have heart or lung disease. Older adults, children and outdoor workers are also encouraged to move activities indoors.

Wisconsinites can check current air quality conditions on the DNR’s website.

