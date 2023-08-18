3rd grader publishes book detailing experience, lessons of a ‘broken promise’

An 8-year-old girl is hoping to help other children coping with an absentee parent by detailing her own experience.
By Caroline Hecker and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl in St. Louis, Missouri, is hoping to help other children cope with an absentee parent by detailing her own experience in a book.

Zara Daugherty, a rising third grader, enjoys reading and writing – skills her therapist told her she could use to channel some of her emotions.

“I’m so thankful to her because she has taught me different tools for handling my sadness or anger,” Zara said. “I can scream into a pillow, squeeze a stress ball or even write a book!”

Zara wrote down her feelings after a particular day a few years ago when her dad broke a promise he made.

“My dad had come over the day before to eat sushi with us and he said he would cover over the next day,” she said. “He broke that promise.”

Zara told her mom she wanted to write a book that could be available on Amazon for children around the world to read if they’re going through the same pain.

“Even though this is an epidemic in this country, it’s also important [on another front],” her mom Mia Daugherty said. “Kids face disappointment all the time, they face things that make them angry, but the real question is, ‘What tool does that kid have to get through those types of feelings?’”

While her mom was hesitant to have her family’s personal life being on full display for the world to read about, she realized the benefits of allowing her daughter to express herself in a positive and productive way.

“I love to write and read books and I like a lot of books that have meaning,” explained Zara. “When somebody breaks a promise, you can’t control what they do but you can control what you do.”

Her mom hopes Zara’s story will help eliminate the stigma of therapy, which Zara has attended for nearly four years.

A proactive and intentional approach to parenting is key to helping to guide a child through the disappointments of a loved one breaking a promise, she said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm