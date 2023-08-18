70 years of the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

Sweet corn
Sweet corn(WWNY)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Annual Sweet Corn Festival is being be held from Angell Park in Sun Prairie for a 70th year.

Corn Fest 2023 runs now through Aug. 20 featuring 80 tons of Wisconsin sweet corn that is picked day-of up north.

The event runs five days long, but corn is only sold on Saturday and Sunday until supplies last.

The festival each year is coordinated by the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce with several non-profit organizations sharing in the proceeds.

