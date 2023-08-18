Federal, state leaders meet in Madison to discuss workforce priorities

Federal and state leaders joined together Thursday in Madison to focus education and building the workforce.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten and U.S. Under Secretary James Kvaal are visiting Madison for the Unlocking Pathways Summit at Madison Area Technical College, where state partnerships that support the path from education to the workforce are promoted. Gov. Tony Evers joined the pair at the summit, which brings around 200 state-team participants from 13 states together.

“We want to explicitly design systems not just in the walls of the schools, but across communities that give kids the keys that they need to drive their future,” Sec. Marten said.

This is the third of four events in the summit that discuss workforce priorities and opportunities for young people.

The Department of Education, Department of Commerce and Jobs for the Future co-hosted the event.

