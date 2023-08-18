First Alert Day for Sunday

Smoke and haze stay through the weekend

Gusty winds for Saturday

More heat expected next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today continued our mild and hazy trend with highs in the mid to upper 70s. If you were outside during the day today, at times you could probably smell the smoke in the air from the Canadian wildfires. The smoke is going to be with us through the majority of the weekend also.

As the high pressure that is keeping us mostly clear begins to move more to the east, winds this evening will switch to a more southerly trajectory, and for Saturday we’ll begin to see our temperatures jump. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s, about a 10-degree jump from Friday. Winds will also become breezy from the early morning until just after sunset. Gusts could exceed 25 mph during the day.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday continues to be our First Alert Day as temperatures move into the lower 90s. The afternoon heat index will feel more like a sweltering 100 degrees or higher in some locations.

Later on Sunday also will be a week, and fairly dry cold front that will be swinging through. Initially, we also were looking at Monday to be part of our First Alert Event, but now with a milder airmass moving in later on Sunday, we’re not expecting Monday’s temperatures to move out of the mid-80s.

Looking Ahead...

Unfortunately, that may be the only day we see a reprieve. Temperatures are back on the rise beginning on Tuesday, into the upper 80s, and possibly the low 90s. We will be watching any changes to the forecast and may reissue First Alert Days for the hotter part of midweek.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.