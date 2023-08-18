Free, outdoor events to enjoy in Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are several events coming up in Madison and surrounding areas this weekend. Sarah Warner from Destination Madison highlighted four.

1. Sessions at McPike Park

The 10th year of the Sessions at McPike park happened on Thursday with live performances and several community nonprofits. Performers included Yid Vicious, Richard Wiegel, Sonah Jobarteh and a main stage performance from Bon Bon Vivant.

It is also electric vehicle night and attendees could check out an assortment of EV’s and speak with their owners.

2. Agora Art Fair

This Saturday Fitchburg will host an art fair featuring vendors with art of many different mediums. There will be food, live music, a children’s art yard and vendors with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography and more.

The Agora Art Fair will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for its 15th year.

3. Africa Fest

Africa Fest at McPike Park on Saturday will celebrate cultural heritage and African traditions through engaging with the community. The goal of this event is to improve race relations, promote diversity and encourage inclusiveness.

The African Association of Madison is hosting the event and will have DJ’s performances, food and vendors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4. Outreach Magic Pride Festival

The Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center is putting on an event to celebrate pride and raise money for social and support groups in the community.

The event has a goal of bringing the community together during a time of attacks against LGBTQ+ individuals. It will feature an info area, Youth Area, a QTPOC tent and a live stage show as well as food and merchandise vendors all at Warner Park.

