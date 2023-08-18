Free, outdoor events to enjoy in Madison this weekend

There are several events coming up in Madison and surrounding areas this weekend. Sarah Warner from Destination Madison highlighted four.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are several events coming up in Madison and surrounding areas this weekend. Sarah Warner from Destination Madison highlighted four.

1. Sessions at McPike Park

The 10th year of the Sessions at McPike park happened on Thursday with live performances and several community nonprofits. Performers included Yid Vicious, Richard Wiegel, Sonah Jobarteh and a main stage performance from Bon Bon Vivant.

It is also electric vehicle night and attendees could check out an assortment of EV’s and speak with their owners.

2. Agora Art Fair

This Saturday Fitchburg will host an art fair featuring vendors with art of many different mediums. There will be food, live music, a children’s art yard and vendors with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography and more.

The Agora Art Fair will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for its 15th year.

3. Africa Fest

Africa Fest at McPike Park on Saturday will celebrate cultural heritage and African traditions through engaging with the community. The goal of this event is to improve race relations, promote diversity and encourage inclusiveness.

The African Association of Madison is hosting the event and will have DJ’s performances, food and vendors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4. Outreach Magic Pride Festival

The Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center is putting on an event to celebrate pride and raise money for social and support groups in the community.

The event has a goal of bringing the community together during a time of attacks against LGBTQ+ individuals. It will feature an info area, Youth Area, a QTPOC tent and a live stage show as well as food and merchandise vendors all at Warner Park.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
After hundreds of questions and complaints, Madison’s Metro Transit System is adjusting. This...
Madison Metro makes bus route changes after hundreds of questions and complaints
Madison Metro makes bus route changes after hundreds of questions and complaints