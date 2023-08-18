Hot & Humid This Weekend

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day
Hot and humid conditions are expected for the weekend.
Hot and humid conditions are expected for the weekend.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Pleasant Today
  • Hazy Sunshine
  • More Heat Next Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominate the weather around here today. It will bring plenty of sunshine and a little bit warmer conditions than yesterday. Wind will be considerably lighter as well.

What’s Coming Up...

We remain under an air quality alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires and elevated ozone levels. That will remain in effect through the weekend and into the first part of next week, expiring Monday morning.

Today, lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 70s. By tomorrow warmer air begins to fill in on southerly winds.  Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s Saturday and into the low 90s Sunday. We will see heat index temperatures rising to above 100° on Sunday as well.

Looking Ahead...

Weather will continue to be on the warm to hot side through the middle and the end of next week with highs well into the 80s if not 90s at times.High temperatures are expected to top off around or above the 90° mark with high humidity levels, pushing heat index temperatures into the triple digits. Warm air is expected to hang around through most of next week.

