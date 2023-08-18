Iowa Co. man flown to hospital after being hit by bull

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa County man was flown to UW Hospital with serious injuries Thursday after he was hit by a bull.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 72-year-old hit a metal gate after the bull struck him.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The man was med-flighted to UW Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office explained.

The man’s condition is unknown, and no name has been released.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.