Iowa Co. man flown to hospital after being hit by bull

(Taylor Hayes via GoFundMe)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa County man was flown to UW Hospital with serious injuries Thursday after he was hit by a bull.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 72-year-old hit a metal gate after the bull struck him.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The man was med-flighted to UW Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office explained.

The man’s condition is unknown, and no name has been released.

