Madison Flex Lane receives regional award

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials awarded the Flex Lane with a America's Transportation Award for operations excellence.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Flex Lane on the Madison Beltline was recognized with a regional award of excellence, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials awarded Wisconsin’s first Flex Lane with a America’s Transportation Award for operations excellence.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary Craig Thompson said the agency was proud to accept the award.

“This award serves as a reminder of our agency’s commitment to improving our transportation system to enhance safety and mobility for Wisconsinites and visitors,” Thompson said. “I am grateful to the WisDOT staff and our consultant partners who helped deliver – and continue to operate – the Flex Lane.”

The Flex Lane opened in July of 2022 and runs from Whitney Way to the I-39/90 interchange. It is typically open during the morning and afternoon rush hours, using the inside median shoulder as an extra lane for traffic to flow through.

According to the WisDOT, the Flex Lane has decreased travel times during peak hours on the Beltline by up to 45%. Officials also note that preliminary data indicate more than a 20% reduction in the total number of crashes in the last year as compared to pre-pandemic conditions.

The project will be entered into the “Top 12″ projects that make communities better places to live, work and play. The national awards will be announced next month.

