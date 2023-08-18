Madison man goes AWOL from jail diversion, Sheriff’s Office says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to track down a Madison man who allegedly cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and skipped his jail diversion meeting.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office issued an AWOL notice for Robert E. Kubly after he failed to show up that morning for that meeting with jail diversion staff.

The law enforcement agency released a picture of Kubly, 43, on Friday and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Dane Co. dispatchers at 608-255-2345.

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office released this picture of Robert Kubly who has gone AWOL from the county's jail diversion program. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office noted Kubly is serving a sentence for retail theft and possession of narcotics. Wisconsin court records indicate he also has at least two other open cases against him in Dane Co.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.