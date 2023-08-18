New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting events, but this year, things are going to be different. A lot different.

“They started Memorial Day weekend, and then 11 weeks later we already got Memorial and West soccer and football programs on it in the first three days,” said Jeremy Schlitz, the MMSD District Athletic Director.

It is a brand new turf field at Mansfield. According to Schlitz, it was definitely needed.

“I think it’s important for everybody, it’s not just what you might see on a Friday night in October or November. And I remember shoveling the field off a few years back in a playoff run. but it’s getting every kid out here in the first week in April when we are talking about soccer baseball and softball to give them the opportunity when were not worried about the ground conditions out there,” added Schlitz.

Memorial will host Kenosha Tremper on Friday night in the first game on the new turf.

“It looks great, it looks great. We’re very excited, we’re very appreciative of the community to help us get the referendum to pass for this. But more importantly, since this field is shared with Madison West, it can endure t he stress that it usually goes through in a fall season,” said Mike Harris, the Madison Memorial Head Football Coach.

The Spartans will share the field with Madison West.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.