Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school football is officially underway, and the Sun Prairie East football program is implementing new equipment this season to help improve player safety.

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a player’s neck. The device helps minimize the risk of a player getting a concussion.

Just about every player within the Sun Prairie East football program is wearing one this season.

“Whatever we can do to put our kids’ safety number one,” Sun Prairie East football head coach Brian Kaminski said. “That’s important for us here and that’s something we’re doing. It’s a violent game, and that’s part of what I love about the game, but we want to be as safe as we can while still playing that violent game.”

Rick Nelson, who works for the company that helped bring the collars to Sun Prairie East, said the concept of the collar is similar to a seat belt.

“When it goes around, it compresses against the jugular vein,” Nelson said. “It’s a very light compression on there and essentially what happens is when that’s on there, it provides more blood into the skull. Not a lot, but just enough to create a tighter fit for the brain inside.”

The team initially had a few players test it out.

Kaminski said the players responded well, and the program bought 110 collars for every player from the freshman to varsity level.

The move caught the attention of parents like Sherri Gross, whose son plays on the Cardinals offensive line.

“He definitely appreciates the features that it offers, especially in a position where it’s high impact on his body,” Gross said. “He does want to play college ball, so if he wants to play for four more years, he’s got to do everything he can to stay as safe as possible.”

The Q-Collar was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2021.

Football players at the college and pro levels are beginning to wear the Q-Collar, including some right here in the Badger State.

”Adrian Amos is wearing it up with the Packers,” Nelson said. “You’ll see Braylon Allen wearing it with the Badgers, so you’re going to see a lot more of this stuff as it gets into kind of the mainstream.”

Nelson said the collars are currently allowed in nearly every sport except for wrestling.

