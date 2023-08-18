Three Dane Co. Board supervisors resign

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dane County Board of Supervisors positions are now vacant after three resignations were announced Friday.

The Dane Co. Board explained that Olivia Xistris-Songpanya (District 13), Mike Bare (District 32) and Alex Joers (District 9) all resigned. Xistris-Songpanya’s resigned Tuesday, while the other two former supervisors’ resignations went into effect Friday.

A reason for their resignations was not provided.

Xistris-Songpanya said she was thankful to have served in her district, which covers much of the UW-Madison campus area.

“I am grateful for the endless opportunities, connections and relationships made while serving on the Board,” Xistris-Songpanya said.

Xistris-Songpanya highlighted helping pass renovations in the Dane County Jail and making Dane Co. a sanctuary county for the trans community.

Bare also listed some of his favorite achievements, which included helping county workers access COVID-19 leave benefits and travel reimbursement for those leaving the state to seek reproductive care. Bares’ district includes the Verona area.

“I’m filled with gratitude as I end my time serving on the County Board,” Bare said. " I’m grateful to the voters of the 32nd District for trusting me to represent them.”

Joers, whose district covers the far west side of Madison, said his accomplishments include increasing small business relief for Dane CO. businesses, as well as securing $1.4 million for the east segment of the North Mendota Trail.

Bare and Joers are also representatives in the Wisconsin State Legislature.

The seats will be filled with a temporary appointment by the Board chairperson and will be confirmed by the County Board. Candidates seeking to fill those positions can run in the spring election next April.

The annual salary for a board supervisor is $11,423.47, the Board added.

