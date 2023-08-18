Trial dates set for state agent charged in Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trial dates for were set for the state agent charged in the shooting of a suspect during an arrest in Madison last year, according to court documents Friday.

Mark Wagner appeared Friday in Dane County court, where his trial was scheduled to begin in March of 2024. The trial is expected to last for nine days, court records show.

Wagner, 50, is accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety- by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the February 2022 incident where more than 20 local, state, federal agents surrounded Quadren Wilson’s vehicle during a traffic stop on Madison’s east side. During the confrontation, Wilson was shot.

Wagner was charged in September of 2022 and pleaded not guilty to the charge in January.

Raw video from Feb. 3, 2022, after the arrest of Quadren Wilson in Madison. (Wis traffic cameras)

According to the criminal complaint, Wagner claimed he thought Wilson had a gun and fired to prevent himself and agent Nathan Peskie, who also fired his weapon that day, from being shot. There were no guns found or evidence of firearms found in Wilson’s car after a search, the complaint said. Peskie has not been charged in the shooting.

A criminal complaint noted that Wilson was hit by five metal fragments from one bullet in his lower back.

Wagner will appear in court again on Feb. 29, 2024, for a jury status hearing.

If convicted, Wagner would face a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $25,000 fine.

