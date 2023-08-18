Trial dates set for state agent charged in Quadren Wilson shooting

Trial dates for were set for the state agent charged in the shooting of a suspect during an arrest in Madison last year, according to court documents Friday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trial dates for were set for the state agent charged in the shooting of a suspect during an arrest in Madison last year, according to court documents Friday.

Mark Wagner appeared Friday in Dane County court, where his trial was scheduled to begin in March of 2024. The trial is expected to last for nine days, court records show.

Wagner, 50, is accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety- by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the February 2022 incident where more than 20 local, state, federal agents surrounded Quadren Wilson’s vehicle during a traffic stop on Madison’s east side. During the confrontation, Wilson was shot.

Wagner was charged in September of 2022 and pleaded not guilty to the charge in January.

Raw video from Feb. 3, 2022, after the arrest of Quadren Wilson in Madison.
Raw video from Feb. 3, 2022, after the arrest of Quadren Wilson in Madison.(Wis traffic cameras)

According to the criminal complaint, Wagner claimed he thought Wilson had a gun and fired to prevent himself and agent Nathan Peskie, who also fired his weapon that day, from being shot. There were no guns found or evidence of firearms found in Wilson’s car after a search, the complaint said. Peskie has not been charged in the shooting.

A criminal complaint noted that Wilson was hit by five metal fragments from one bullet in his lower back.

Wagner will appear in court again on Feb. 29, 2024, for a jury status hearing.

If convicted, Wagner would face a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or a $25,000 fine.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
After hundreds of questions and complaints, Madison’s Metro Transit System is adjusting. This...
Madison Metro makes bus route changes after hundreds of questions and complaints
Madison Metro makes bus route changes after hundreds of questions and complaints