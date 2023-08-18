Videos show flames from engine of plane that returned to Houston airport after takeoff

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Southwest Airlines plane that had flames shooting out of an engine returned to a Houston airport about 30 minutes after takeoff this week.

The Boeing 737 had been bound for Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Tuesday but returned to William P. Hobby Airport. Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.

Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines. (RICARDO GARCIA, TMX, CNN, RICARDO GARCIA/TMX)

“We felt like a little air pocket going up. And then I heard the boom ... and then you started smelling kind of the fuel,” passenger Jordan Kleinecke told ABC News.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review.

A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
Videos showed the flames coming from one of its engines.
Passenger records video of plane wing flames