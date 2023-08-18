Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Dane Co.

The first case of West Nile virus in a person this year was detected in a Dane County resident, state health officials confirmed Friday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the diagnosis Friday. Public Health Madison & Dane County noted this is the first case in Dane County since 2021, and the second case since 2018.

“This confirmed case in a Wisconsin resident is a reminder that even as summer winds down, we still need to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” DHS State Health Officer Paula Tran said. “While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness.”

West Nile virus was also detected in three horses in Wisconsin and several mosquito pools, DHS noted.

DHS explained that most people who get West Nile virus do not get sick. Some that do get sick may experience a fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue. In less than 1% of cases, people may suffer a high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation and other symptoms.

State health officials provided tips on how to reduce exposure to mosquitos and get rid of mosquito breeding sites (wording theirs):

Avoid Mosquito Bites

  • Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.
  • Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.
  • Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus are most active.
  • Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

  • Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly-fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home.
  • Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.
  • Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use.
  • Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.
  • Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.
  • Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.

