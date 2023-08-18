Wisconsin fur farm workers try to recapture 3,000 mink that activists claim to have released

mink
mink
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Wis. (AP) — Workers at a fur farm in western Wisconsin are trying to recapture thousands of mink that were released last week, apparently during a raid by animal activists, authorities said.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a hole was cut in a chain-link fence enclosure at Olsen Fur Farm late Friday or early Saturday, allowing about 3,000 mink to escape.

Detective Erica Koxlien said Thursday that workers at the farm in Lincoln have been using traps and fishing nets to try to recapture the mink but there was no immediate update on how many of the animals have been rounded up.

“They’re still working on capturing them. They seem to have traveled pretty far,” Koxlien said.

The Animal Liberation Front, which is labeled an extremist group by the FBI, shared an anonymous post claiming responsibility for releasing the mink, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

That post said, “we hope many of the mink enjoy their freedom in the wild and that this farm will be unable to breed thousands upon thousands of them in future years.”

The Animal Liberation Front post said that Olsen Fur Farm also was raided in October 1997, when 800 mink were released.

Wisconsin produces the most mink pelts in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 2022, the state produced 571,750 pelts. The USDA reported that the country’s 2022 mink production was valued at $39.2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
Wisconsin crime labs processed DNA test results faster in 2022
telemarketing scams.
2 men arrested, accused of telemarketing fraud that cheated people of millions of dollars