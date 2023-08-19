1 person injured after bar fight “gets out of hand”

NBC15 crews on scene saw officers using a drone, as well as an area closed off.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a bar fight at Antler’s Tavern early Saturday morning.

Madison Police responded to an incident on West Broadway just before 2 a.m. NBC15 crews saw that the area was blocked off, and neighbors speculated about what was going on.

MPD confirmed that it was a bar fight that got “out of hand” involving several people. Only one sustained severe injuries.

Police did not say if there was a weapon involved, but they are still investigating the incident. Police also did not say the names of anyone involved nor the name of the person who was injured.

MPD said there is no threat to the public.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
Multiple agencies respond to incident in Monona
‘Just another night in the neighborhood’: Neighbor on police activity