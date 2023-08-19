1 person injured after bar fight “gets out of hand”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a bar fight at Antler’s Tavern early Saturday morning.

Madison Police responded to an incident on West Broadway just before 2 a.m. NBC15 crews saw that the area was blocked off, and neighbors speculated about what was going on.

MPD confirmed that it was a bar fight that got “out of hand” involving several people. Only one sustained severe injuries.

Police did not say if there was a weapon involved, but they are still investigating the incident. Police also did not say the names of anyone involved nor the name of the person who was injured.

MPD said there is no threat to the public.

