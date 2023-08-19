‘Aloha spirit:’ Wisconsinites show their support for Maui community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With hundreds of residents in Maui still missing and the death toll continuing to climb, Good Samaritans across south central Wisconsin are showing their support.

Whether donating money or supplies, Wisconsinites are rallying together resources to support the people of Maui. Janesville artist Richard Snyder has 34 solar panels sitting in his art studio.

“I had planned in the beginning to build the first five tiny homes for the homeless here in town and for vets that were in need,” Snyder said. “And when that fell through with the city then they pretty much have just been sitting here taking up space until the tragedy in Maui happened.”

Snyder thought of another community who could use some extra electricity.

“Any donations and money is great but these will provide a family with power for years,” he said.

Snyder says he met with a company who quoted him around $5,000 to ship the panels to Maui. He says no matter how long it takes, he will get them to Hawaii.

“I’m going to hopefully raise some funding to take care of that and it’s possible that we can even work out a deal with them and they might get involved as well. But either way they’re going to get to Hawaii if I have to pay for them, so, it’s something that’s needed there and I hope others will join me and help them out,” he said.

Sun Prairie resident Michael Keegan partnered with Waunakee company ‘Trending Now Promotions’ to start a t-shirt fundraiser, ‘608 Helping the 808.’

“The shirt says ‘Wisconsin Ohana,’ so we just want to kind of extend that they’re our family just from the islands,” Keegan said.

Referring to Maui as a second home, Keegan says he wants to do everything he can do help his second family.

“Hawaiian people are just fantastic people, the culture, that aloha spirit, yeah, you just can’t help it, it’s great,” he said. “I mean these people need help so much if you can’t help us please go on to any other reputable foundation and donate. Just give them help that’s all we’re here for.”

To donate to ‘608 Helping the 808,’ visit https://mauistrong.itemorder.com/shop/home/. To get in touch with Richard Snyder about the solar panels, visit http://1glassimpressions.com/home.html.

