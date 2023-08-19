DeForest police seeking man who fled off road Friday night

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - DeForest police stopped a man for signs of impaired driving in the area of Windsor Rd and Pedersen Crossing Blvd around 8 p.m. Friday night.

The man fled police, driving the speed limit into the City of Sun Prairie. Eventually the driver went off the road and DeForest police decided to end pursuit.

Police have determined through investigation that the suspect is Dustin M. Rompre, who is on the Department of Corrections record for probation or parole.

DeForest now has a warrant for his arrest in connection to this incident, and anyone with information should contact law enforcement.

There were no crashes or injuries because of this pursuit.

