Families treated at UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center reunite

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health hosted a reunion Saturday for families who have been treated at the health system’s Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center in the last five years.

The center, a collaboration between UW Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter, treats pregnant patients and their babies who have birth defects before, during and after birth. Saturday’s reunion at Henry Vilas Zoo provided families with an opportunity to meet and mingle with their care teams and other families with similar experiences.

Aurora Villavicencio was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in March of 2020, during her 20-week scan. Since then, the 3-year-old has had two surgeries on her heart.

“It was definitely a shock,” Aurora’s mother Lindsay said. “We obviously had two healthy pregnancies and assumed that this would be the same. I actually brought my mom to the ultrasound with me, and she actually fainted when we found out, so it was definitely a shock.”

Aurora’s father JP said Saturday’s gathering is a chance for their family to show their gratitude for a team that has provided them such good care over the years.

“The ability to come back and say thank you is amazing,” he said. “The opportunity is something that really we’re excited for because they’ve done so much for us in the lead up from initial diagnosis through when she was born and even extending into her care now.”

Aurora will have one final surgery on her heart in the next six months, but Lindsay says the the journey isn’t over.

“They always talk about it being a marathon and not a sprint which this will still be a lifelong condition that she has and always something that we’re making sure she’s healthy every step of the way,” she said.

The UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center first started seeing patients in March of 2022 and includes a team of pediatric and fetal specialists, high-risk obstetricians, and genetic counselors, according to UW Health.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
Nearly century-old ‘friendship quilt’ returned to Marshall congregation
People lined up to get a taste of Sun Prairie sweet corn on Saturday.
Sun Prairie hosts 70th annual Sweet Corn Festival