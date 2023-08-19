Families treated at UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center reunite

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health hosted a reunion Saturday for families who have been treated at the health system’s Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center in the last five years.

The center, a collaboration between UW Health and UnityPoint Health – Meriter, treats pregnant patients and their babies who have birth defects before, during and after birth. Saturday’s reunion at Henry Vilas Zoo provided families with an opportunity to meet and mingle with their care teams and other families with similar experiences.

Aurora Villavicencio was diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in March of 2020, during her 20-week scan. Since then, the 3-year-old has had two surgeries on her heart.

“It was definitely a shock,” Aurora’s mother Lindsay said. “We obviously had two healthy pregnancies and assumed that this would be the same. I actually brought my mom to the ultrasound with me, and she actually fainted when we found out, so it was definitely a shock.”

Aurora’s father JP said Saturday’s gathering is a chance for their family to show their gratitude for a team that has provided them such good care over the years.

“The ability to come back and say thank you is amazing,” he said. “The opportunity is something that really we’re excited for because they’ve done so much for us in the lead up from initial diagnosis through when she was born and even extending into her care now.”

Aurora will have one final surgery on her heart in the next six months, but Lindsay says the the journey isn’t over.

“They always talk about it being a marathon and not a sprint which this will still be a lifelong condition that she has and always something that we’re making sure she’s healthy every step of the way,” she said.

The UW Health Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center first started seeing patients in March of 2022 and includes a team of pediatric and fetal specialists, high-risk obstetricians, and genetic counselors, according to UW Health.

