First Alert Days Coming This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a brutally hot week in store starting on Sunday. We first start with the First Alert Day that has been issued for Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow will continue to rise and top off in the low to mid 90s across southern Wisconsin. Humidity will also be in the 60% range which will mean that the heat index in the afternoon and early evening will reach into the upper 90s and possibly peak in the low triple digits.

Before we feel anymore heat this week, a back door cold front will be pushing through on Sunday midday, and bring along with it a few clouds. The airmass behind the front won’t be felt until Monday where we see a break from the heat, at least for one day with highs back down to the mid 80s. The front will be dry, so we’re not expecting any precipitation with it.

Then beginning Tuesday through Thursday our temperatures are back on the upswing. We will again issued First Alert Days for at least Wednesday and Thursday where temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s or even a bit higher with heat index values easily pushing into the low 100s. Tuesday is looking hot as well, but at the moment there is some question on whether it will be just below 90 or warmer than that. Either way we have a brutal middle of the week ahead.

With any of these First Alert Days please plan accordingly with any outdoor plans you have and make sure you have plenty of water if you do stay outside for any length of time in the afternoon. Remember also that pavement can reach easily to 110-130 degrees or higher, so make sure you keep your dogs on the grass when walking then.

Our reliefe from the heat comes on Friday of next week when temperatures settle back down into the lower 80s, and then the 70s for Saturday.

