Heat intensifies through the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve enjoyed some very nice, comfortable weather over the past few days to help prep us for the heat that’s right on our doorstep. The heat and humidity have been building to our southwest and will begin to creep into the Badger state this weekend.

Saturday will be warm, but not terribly humid (at least in comparison with Sunday). High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s, with dew points in the mid-60s which will feel sticky. We’ll have sunshine and strong winds out of the south with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Skies remain clear tonight, with very mild temperatures in the upper 60s.

A First Alert Day remains in place for Sunday, and the National Weather Service has now issued a Heat Advisory for most of southern Wisconsin that will go into effect Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to lower 90s, with heat indices near or over 100°. If you plan on spending time outside tomorrow, be sure you’re drinking extra water, and remember to keep a close eye on kids, the elderly, and pets.

Thankfully, Monday is looking a bit cooler than previously expected so it is no longer a First Alert day. Highs will still be warm, in the mid-80s but humidity will be slightly lower than Sunday. However, temperatures will be on the rise through the workweek. Wednesday and Thursday are looking very hot and humid, with highs in the mid-90s possible. As confidence grows in the forecast, we may issue First Alert Days for later in the week.

