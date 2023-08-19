‘Just another night in the neighborhood’: Neighbor on police activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident near West Broadway in Monona.

Police have not confirmed what they are investigating.

NBC15 crews on scene saw officers using a drone, as well as an area closed off.

Zach Sheldon lives near the scene. He says he recently moved to Monona from downtown Madison, and he’s already seen police responding to multiple incidents in the area.

“I was just coming down to see what was going on, just another night in the neighborhood,” Sheldon said, adding that, although he’s not surprised by this, he still feels safe.

Monona PD confirm they were on scene, and say Madison Police Department were there as well. Dane County dispatch confirmed multiple law enforcement crews responded.

