‘Just another night in the neighborhood’: Neighbor on police activty

Multiple agencies respond to incident in Monona
Multiple agencies respond to incident in Monona(Shaina Nijhawan)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident near West Broadway in Monona.

Police have not confirmed what they are investigating.

NBC15 crews on scene saw officers using a drone, as well as an area closed off.

Zach Sheldon says he recently moved to Monona from downtown Madison, and he’s already seen police responding to multiple incidents in the area.

“I was just coming down to see what was going on, just another night in the neighborhood,” Sheldon said, adding although he’s not surprised by this, he still feels safe.

Monona PD confirm they were on scene, and say Madison Police Department were there as well. Dane County Dispatched confirmed multiple law enforcement crews responded.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020. Kids...
Wisconsin Republicans propose eliminating work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds