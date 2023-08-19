Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week while on a hike in Alaska.(Fairbanks Police Department)
By Shannon Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A couple from Tennessee who went missing at an Alaskan resort for nearly a week has been located.

KTUU reports that Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were first reported missing last Saturday after they did not check out of their vacation rental and missed their return flight home.

On Friday, Alaska State Troopers said Bare was found by a pair of hikers about 200 yards from the Chena Hot Springs Resort. The hikers assisted him and brought him to the rescue post at the resort.

Bare, uninjured, told troopers that he left his companion, Hovsepian, about 3 miles away from the resort to seek help. Troopers and Bare returned to the area, calling out for Hovsepian until she was found.

They ended up finding Hovsepian and the group all returned to the command post at the resort safely.

Bare and Hovsepian were evaluated by medics but there was no immediate word on their condition.

The tourists were visiting the Fairbanks area from Nashville. Family and friends became alarmed when they failed to make their return flight last weekend.

Authorities found the couple’s rental car earlier this week. Troopers also located the pair’s luggage that was still at their vacation rental.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Over the years Mansfield Stadium in Madison has hosted thousands of high school sporting...
New turf at Mansfield Stadium in Madison
The equipment is called “Q-Collar,” and as the title suggests, it’s a collar that goes around a...
Sun Prairie East football program adopts new equipment to help minimize concussions
Each of the charges against him carry a maximum sentence of 60 years.
Trial dates set for suspect in DeForest attempted homicides
Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan...
‘There’s still life’: Crews working to save Maui’s historic 150-year-old banyan tree
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-month-old found safe; suspect still at large