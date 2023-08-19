New survey says Madison car rental costs highest in the country

Renting a car in Madison is more expensive than any other city in the United States, according to a new survey by Cheapcarrental.net this summer.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Renting a car in Madison is more expensive than any other city in the United States, according to a new survey by Cheapcarrental.net this summer.

The survey analyzed the rental rates at 100 airports in August 2023. The result showed Madison was the most expensive, with an average rate of $702 per week for the cheapest rental car.

Collectively, rental rates have dropped on average by 5% compared to last year. However, some cities have had significant increases in car rental costs.

For example, Reno, Nevada had a 50% hike in rental rates. But Honolulu rates have dropped over 40%.

The next two highest rental rates after Madison are Anchorage, AL at $698 per week, and Spokane, WA at $681 per week for the cheapest cars.

