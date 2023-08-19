On the Road highlights Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, Maria and Brian are just down the road in Sun Prairie to celebrate a historic festival.

The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival is celebrating 70 years.

Organizer Barbara Behling said there will be six bands, family entertainment, and tons of family activities.

Organizers order 80,000 pounds of sweet corn and 600 pounds of butter. The corn will be picked Saturday morning and delivered to the festival before it’s steamed. All the corn is served within a five-hour time period and steamed in historic equipment.

Behling said it’s a massive operation to put on the festival.

“It takes a village really to put on the festival and our volunteers are amazing, our sponsors, they all step up,” Behling said.

Artist with Sun Prairie ties

American artist Georgia O’Keeffe was born in 1887 in a farmhouse in Sun Prairie. An exhibit of her life is currently on display at the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum. Inside the museum, you will find a lot of history from her early life.

She lived in Wisconsin through high school, her parents were dairy farmers and she was one of seven children. Georgia and her sisters were all artistic, taking classes from a local art teacher.

While there are no original pieces by O’Keeffe in the museum, there are some original pieces by her sisters.

Outside of the museum, the City of Sun Prairie embraces O’Keeffe as their own, explained Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum Programming & Design Coordinator Sunshine Anderson.

“We are very proud to be her birthplace we do have little homage as to her throughout the city down in Cannery Square,” said Anderson. “We have one of the cow parade cows that was painted, inspired by her works. We also have a mural just across from cannery square that has some flowers done in the style of Georgia O’Keeffe.”

There is also a Georgia O’Keefe Avenue in Sun Prairie.

Sun Prairie children’s museum

There is a place for everyone in Sun Prairie, even its littlest residents. Since the museum opened, it has added new interactive exhibits for children to explore.

Executive Director Katey Kamoku is a former school teacher and said the museum caters to children ages 5 and under, but that children of all ages will enjoy the exhibits. Kamoku said Wisconsin has the most children’s museums per capita and she has done a lot of research, bringing along her own four young children to explore different museums to get inspiration for hers.

“So we just set up this space with tools that we know spark imagination and curiosity and discovery,” Kamoku said. “And then we let the kids do their thing. And each kid plays with each exhibit exhibit differently, and we love that.”

The museum has 15 exhibit spaces and five of those change every week, so there’s always something new for kids to interact with.

Angell Park Speedway

Angell Park Speedway is the grounds for the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, and it’s been a staple in the community for 120 years.

A Civil War colonel gifted the park to volunteer firemen who have run it as a community racing entity since 1903. The track was originally used for horse and carriage racing, but as the Sun Prairie community grew and motorcars became more popular, the track transitioned to what it is today.

Angell Park Speedway has attracted big names in the world of motorsports and is a gem to many residents in Sun Prairie.

“It means the world to me,” said the speedway’s Sales & Marketing Director Kent Orfan. “I grew up in town, so I spent a lot of my childhood in the bleachers with the family doing a lot of the same things that I see younger families do as well to be able to bring their families and expose them to motorsports.”

There is a race on Sunday at the park. Gates open at 4 p.m., racing starts at 6 p.m. and the whole night wraps up around 9:30 p.m.

